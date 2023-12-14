Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Lifted by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 8,043,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,745,852. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.