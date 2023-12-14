Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $101.18 and last traded at $101.19. Approximately 64,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 127,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.34.

Specifically, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,700 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

