IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.39

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 26213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

