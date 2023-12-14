Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.16.

Illumina stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

