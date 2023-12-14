Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.70

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 106798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMVT

Immunovant Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 423.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.