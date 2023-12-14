IMS Capital Management Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.