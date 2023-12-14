IMS Capital Management Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

