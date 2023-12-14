IMS Capital Management Invests $514,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AVGO opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $915.45 and a 200 day moving average of $877.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,099.78.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
