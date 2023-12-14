IMS Capital Management Invests $514,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $915.45 and a 200 day moving average of $877.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,099.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

