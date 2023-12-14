IMS Capital Management Takes $456,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTI opened at $234.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98. The company has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.