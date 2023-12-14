IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Up 222.5% in November

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 222.5% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 226.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. IN8bio has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.31.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

