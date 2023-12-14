Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Boosted by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 514,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

