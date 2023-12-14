Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

