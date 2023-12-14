Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.89

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 6697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

