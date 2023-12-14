Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 571.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.