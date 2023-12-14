Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.49

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.49 and last traded at $116.94, with a volume of 2274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Innospec by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Innospec by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Innospec by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

