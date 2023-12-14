Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 31.9% in November

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 3,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.94. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

