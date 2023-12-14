Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,753 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 316,390 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,369,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 510.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

