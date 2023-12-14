Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Purchases £7,489.08 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £7,489.08 ($9,401.31).

BPM stock opened at GBX 441 ($5.54) on Thursday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 446 ($5.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 381.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.10 million, a PE ratio of 648.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

