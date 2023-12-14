Insider Buying: FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Insider Acquires A$29,967.18 in Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Trafford-Walker purchased 10,298 shares of FleetPartners Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.91 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of A$29,967.18 ($19,715.25).
FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.
