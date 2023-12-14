Insider Selling: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kratochvil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

BQE Water stock opened at C$30.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.17. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.22 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.94.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

