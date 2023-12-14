Insider Selling: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kratochvil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00.
BQE Water Stock Performance
BQE Water stock opened at C$30.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.17. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.22 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.94.
BQE Water Company Profile
