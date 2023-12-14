Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells 23,869 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 23,869 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $502,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Up 1.5 %

COUR stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coursera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.