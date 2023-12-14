Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 13,254 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970,837.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94.

Datadog Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $117.23 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 25.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

