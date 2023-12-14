Insider Selling: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells 10,032 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 10,032 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $13,041.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of KRON opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,473 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 40.1% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 215.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,138,297 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

