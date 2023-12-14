Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

