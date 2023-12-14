Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 4.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.0% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.