Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,420 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 15.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

PAUG stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

