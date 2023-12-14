Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

