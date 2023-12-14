Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

