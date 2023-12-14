Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,588,676. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

