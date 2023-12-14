InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, an increase of 317.8% from the November 15th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterCure by 69.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 869,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterCure in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InterCure in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

InterCure Trading Down 6.2 %

INCR stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. InterCure has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

