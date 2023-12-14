International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $424.69 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $426.37. The stock has a market cap of $398.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.69 and a 200-day moving average of $395.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

