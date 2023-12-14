International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 797 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

