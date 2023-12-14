International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22,618.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,975 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 4.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $62,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $734.65 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $740.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $664.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

