International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 132,471 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $125.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $125.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

