International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 641,647 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 641,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,864,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 2.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 405,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 258,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.