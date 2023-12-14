International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,138,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 196,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

