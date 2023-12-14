International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

