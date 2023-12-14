International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

