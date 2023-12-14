International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,675 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

F opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

