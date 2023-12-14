International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 205.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

