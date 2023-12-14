International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $39.70 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 394,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46.

