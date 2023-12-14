International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,580. The company has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.