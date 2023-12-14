Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.99

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 59897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

