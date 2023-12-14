Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises 2.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $194.72 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

