Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. comprises about 2.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.