Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. WNS makes up about 3.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS opened at $63.90 on Thursday. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

