Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $142,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $376.85 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

