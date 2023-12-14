Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

