Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $408.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.04 and its 200 day moving average is $367.39. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.38 and a twelve month high of $415.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

