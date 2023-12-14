Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BLK opened at $773.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $678.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

